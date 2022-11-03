North Korea launches ballistic missiles

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles today. Japanese Defense Ministry officials say one of the projectiles may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile.

They added that at least three missiles were launched towards the Sea of ​​Japan. It is estimated that one of the missiles traveled around 750 kilometers at an altitude of approximately 2,000 kilometers. The projectile landed in the Sea of ​​Japan, outside the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

An hour later, another two missiles traveled 350 kilometers at an altitude of approximately 50 kilometers. According to officials, these missiles apparently also landed in the Sea of ​​Japan, near the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

Japanese government officials say that – so far – there is no record of missile-related damage.

The government issued an alert for detecting the launch of another probable ballistic missile. The alert was triggered using the national J-Alert emergency alert system, which communicates emergency information via satellites to municipal or provincial governments in Japan. The alert said that a projectile could fly over Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures from 7:50 am to 8 am (Japan time).

Later, the Ministry of Defense released the information that this projectile did not fly over the country and disappeared from radars when it flew over the Sea of ​​Japan. Japanese government officials verify that the projectile was a missile.

South Korea

Meanwhile, the South Korean Armed Forces announced that North Korea had launched a total of three ballistic missiles in an eastward direction.

South Korean public broadcaster KBS released an assessment that one of the projectiles was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile called Hwasong-17 and which apparently had failed in its flight.

In March, North Korea had announced a successful test launch of the Hwasong-17 for the first time. It had been the highest flight of a missile in the country so far and the altitude reached would have been more than six thousand kilometers.

Worry

Senior government officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea discussed the repeated launches of missiles by North Korea by telephone today.

They called the launches a provocative act and condemned the Pyongyang government for the unprecedented methods and frequency of the missile firing, which took place for two days in a row.

Government officials said the North Korean side’s actions are a serious and imminent threat to regional security, as well as posing a clear and serious challenge to the international community. They agreed to promote security cooperation.

Representatives of Japan, the United States and South Korea reaffirmed that their countries will continue to work together to respond to the situation at the United Nations Security Council, including the implementation of sanctions against North Korea.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited