After Russian bombing, Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is without power

Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the one in Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, was completely without power after Russian bombing on Wednesday (2), which damaged the only two high-voltage lines that connected the plant to the Ukrainian power grid. .

Energoatom, the state operator of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, reported on Thursday (3) on the social network Telegram about the disconnection of the nuclear power plant from the Ukrainian power grid, located on Ukrainian territory but currently under Russian military control.

“Due to Russian bombing, yesterday, November 2, 2022, the two remaining high-voltage lines connecting the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine’s electrical grid were damaged. The plant completely lost power at 23:04 local time [16h04 em Brasília] “, the company explained. “All 20 generators were turned on,” the company said.

November 2, 2022, as a result of russian shelling, the last two high-voltage transmission lines linking the Zaporizhzhya NPP to the Ukrainian power system were damaged. ⚠️ https://t.co/dkbeAh6VC0@iaeaorg #russiaisaterroriststate #standwithukraine #stoprussia pic.twitter.com/Wx4NNMcEDm — Energoatom (@energoatom_ua) November 3, 2022

For safety reasons, the reserve diesel generators that the plant has were switched on.

Currently, Zaporizhia has enough power to meet the internal needs of the plant with only nine diesel generators in operation, says the entity. The energy can last for about two weeks.

The regions of Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk are Ukrainian steel hubs. Russian attacks damaged 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Zelensky said.

Power units number 5 and number 6, which were active, are currently in the process of decommissioning after the bombings, Energoatom added.

“There’s enough diesel to keep the generators in reserve for 15 days if the power to the plant remains completely cut off. But the countdown starts until the plant’s total power loss.”

Energoatom added that “Ukraine’s ability to guarantee the security of the Zaporizhia plant is significantly limited due to the Russian occupation and the intrusion into the administration of the plant by representatives of Rosatom”, Russia’s state nuclear energy body, which has taken control of Zaporizhia.

Energoatom says that Moscow wants to connect the nuclear plant to the Russian grid.

Russia did not comment on the black out to the center.

Although the six reactors are off, they still need a constant supply of electricity to keep the nuclear fuel at the required temperature and thus avoid accidents.

The situation at the nuclear plant, the third largest in the world, worries Ukraine and allied countries, as it is located in a region that was annexed by Russia and where intense fighting takes place.

The plant’s facilities have come under attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the bombings and the damage to the plant’s buildings. The UN nuclear watchdog has been pushing for the creation of a protection zone around the station to prevent further attacks.

