Champions League: Liverpool win and advance as second in Group A

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez at the end of the match gave Liverpool (England) a 2-0 victory over Napoli (Italy) on Tuesday (1), but it wasn’t enough for the English team to win the first place in Group A of the Champions League, which went to the Italians.

Both teams had already secured a spot in the knockout stage, but top spot in the group and potentially more favorable opponents in the round of 16 were still up for grabs, with Liverpool needing to beat Napoli by four goals or more to reach the top.

The first half looked like a match where both teams’ top priority had been fulfilled, but the game came alive early in the second when Leo Ostigard thought he had put Napoli ahead, only to have his header disallowed after a check. of the VAR (video referee).

With nothing to lose and first place out of reach, Liverpool at least managed to secure victory on the night, with Salah scoring with a cross kick five minutes from time before Nunez scored a second in stoppage time.

Napoli’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool in their group opener in September was crucial in the end, as the Italian side finished with 15 points, the same score as Liverpool, but with a better goal difference in the clashes between the two.

Bayern Munich (Germany) completed a perfect group stage, beating Inter Milan (Italy) 2-0 with goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting in the final game of Group C.

In Group D, Tottenham Hotspur (England) managed an unlikely classification in first place, beating Olympique de Marseille (France) 2-1 in the dark. The London team ends the first phase with 11 points, ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), with 10.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.