BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil has 62 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (1st) that Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 688,219 deaths from covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,837,035.

In 24 hours, 8,286 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 62 deaths were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,060,670 people have recovered from the disease and 88,146 cases are being monitored.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.14 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (149,800). Then appears Roraima (175.5 thousand) and Amapá (178.4 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo has the highest number (175,574), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,871) and Minas Gerais (63,879). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 488.3 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.3 million with the first dose and 162.7 million with the second dose. The single dose has been given to more than 5 million people.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

SP driver who leaves the capital still faces roadblocks

47 mins ago

PRF releases 419 lanes in the country, with 438 fines

1 hour ago

Women’s team ends Gymnastics World Cup in 4th position

2 hours ago

Brazil wins team titles at the Pan American Table Tennis

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.