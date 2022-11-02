Covid-19: Brazil has 62 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (1st) that Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 688,219 deaths from covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,837,035.

In 24 hours, 8,286 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 62 deaths were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,060,670 people have recovered from the disease and 88,146 cases are being monitored.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.14 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (149,800). Then appears Roraima (175.5 thousand) and Amapá (178.4 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo has the highest number (175,574), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,871) and Minas Gerais (63,879). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 488.3 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.3 million with the first dose and 162.7 million with the second dose. The single dose has been given to more than 5 million people.