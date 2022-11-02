SP driver who leaves the capital still faces roadblocks

The drivers who are leaving São Paulo tonight (1st) were facing, at 8 pm, roadblocks on the roads that connect the capital to the interior. On the way to Rio de Janeiro there were also several interruptions on the way. The blockades are made by protesters who do not accept the election to the presidency of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, last Sunday (30).

According to the concessionaire CCR Viaoeste, there are partial blocks on two sections of the Raposo Tavares Highway: at kilometer (km) 100, towards the interior, and at km 76, towards the capital. At Castello Branco, there are partial interruptions, towards the interior, at km 17 and at km 18 and, towards the capital, at km 26.5.

According to the concessionaire CCR Autoban, traffic on the Bandeirantes highway is partially blocked by protesters heading inland at km 107, in Hortolândia. On the Anhanguera highway, there is a partial interruption in Jundiaí, towards the capital, at km 53.

According to the Nova Dutra concessionaire, the driver faces, on the Presidente Dutra Highway, towards Rio de Janeiro, traffic partially blocked in Arujá (SP), at km 204, Jacareí (SP), at km 157, in São José dos Campos (SP), at km 150, and in Resende (RJ), at km 311.

From Rio to SP, there are partial interruptions in Lorena (SP), at km 51, in Resende (RJ), at km 307, in São José dos Campos (SP), at km 148, in Nova Iguaçu (RJ), in km 181, and in Jacareí, at km 157.