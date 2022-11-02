Women’s team ends Gymnastics World Cup in 4th position

The women’s team ended, this Tuesday (1), the dispute for teams of the World Cup in Liverpool (England) in an unprecedented fourth position, behind only the United States, Great Britain and Canada, which secured an early Olympic spot.

BEST RESULT IN HISTORY The women’s team is 4th at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Liverpool 🇬🇧 Our girls did too well in the Team Finals! VERY PROUD! 🤩🇧🇷 📸 @rbufolin /CBG pic.twitter.com/wXsTD2VBQ6 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) November 1, 2022

The campaign of the Brazilian team, formed by Rebeca Andrade, Flávia Saraiva, Lorrane Oliveira, Júlia Soares, Carolyne Pedro and Christal Bezerrra, surpassed the participation in the 2007 World Cup, in Stuttgart (Argentina). On that occasion, the team formed by Jade Barbosa, Daiane dos Santos, Laís Souza, Ana Cláudia Silva and Khiuani Dias got the fifth place.

In Liverpool, Brazil could count on Flávia Saraiva only one device, the asymmetrical parallels. The athlete had pain in her right ankle.

Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade highlighted Flávia Saraiva’s sacrifice in the competition: “She showed that she’s not there for her, she’s there for all of us. It is very important in our sport not to drop the shuttlecock, not to distract. Each competition brings a lesson, and this one served as a great learning experience”.

Coach Iryna Ilyashenko stated that she foresees even higher jumps for the Brazilian team: “For the first time we approached the medal in a team competition. In the next competitions we will make it”.

Men’s team final

Next Wednesday (2) the men’s team will play in the team final, starting at 14:25 (Brasília time).