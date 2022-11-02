BrazilBrazil

Women’s team ends Gymnastics World Cup in 4th position

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The women’s team ended, this Tuesday (1), the dispute for teams of the World Cup in Liverpool (England) in an unprecedented fourth position, behind only the United States, Great Britain and Canada, which secured an early Olympic spot.

The campaign of the Brazilian team, formed by Rebeca Andrade, Flávia Saraiva, Lorrane Oliveira, Júlia Soares, Carolyne Pedro and Christal Bezerrra, surpassed the participation in the 2007 World Cup, in Stuttgart (Argentina). On that occasion, the team formed by Jade Barbosa, Daiane dos Santos, Laís Souza, Ana Cláudia Silva and Khiuani Dias got the fifth place.

In Liverpool, Brazil could count on Flávia Saraiva only one device, the asymmetrical parallels. The athlete had pain in her right ankle.

Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade highlighted Flávia Saraiva’s sacrifice in the competition: “She showed that she’s not there for her, she’s there for all of us. It is very important in our sport not to drop the shuttlecock, not to distract. Each competition brings a lesson, and this one served as a great learning experience”.

Coach Iryna Ilyashenko stated that she foresees even higher jumps for the Brazilian team: “For the first time we approached the medal in a team competition. In the next competitions we will make it”.

Men’s team final

Next Wednesday (2) the men’s team will play in the team final, starting at 14:25 (Brasília time).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil wins team titles at the Pan American Table Tennis

40 mins ago

STF: minister determines creation of commissions to mediate evictions

1 hour ago

Cuiabá defeats Botafogo to move away from the Z4 of Série A

1 hour ago

Atlético-MG starts a 2-2 draw with São Paulo at Morumbi

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.