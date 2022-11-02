BrazilBrazil

Brazil wins team titles at the Pan American Table Tennis

Brazil shone this Tuesday (1) at the Pan American Table Tennis Championships. The country won both men’s and women’s team titles in the competition held in Santiago (Chile). In this way, the Brazilian teams ensured their qualification for the 2023 Pan American Games.

With the contribution of Hugo Calderano, the great name of Brazil in the sport, the men’s team (which also had Guilherme Teodoro and Vitor Ishiy) dispatched the United States by three games to two in the decision. This was the fifth consecutive title for the men’s team, which has won every edition of the competition since its inception.

The women’s title came in a similar way, overcoming the United States by the score of three games to two in the final. This is the fourth achievement of the women’s team (made up of Giulia Takahashi, Luca Kumaharano and Bruna Takahashi) in the tournament.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

