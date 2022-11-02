BrazilBrazil

STF: minister determines creation of commissions to mediate evictions

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso rejected the extension of the suspension of removal orders and evictions in collective areas inhabited before the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. The decision was signed yesterday (31).

However, Barroso determined that the courts responsible for adjudicating cases of repossession install commissions to mediate the evictions before complying with a court decision that determines the removal of people from private areas.

When deciding on the issue, Barroso said that the epidemiological scenario of the pandemic has changed, but transitional measures are needed to guarantee human rights.

“Although in the current scenario, the full maintenance of the precautionary measure is not justified, I reiterate that the resumption of repossessions must be carried out responsibly, cautiously and with respect for the fundamental rights at stake. Therefore, in consideration of all the interests in dispute, it is necessary to establish a transitional regime for the progressive resumption of repossessions”, said the minister.

In June 2021, the minister suspended evictions and evictions across the country for six months. Subsequently, a new decision extended the suspension until October 31 of this year.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

