Cuiabá defeats Botafogo to move away from the Z4 of Série A

Cuiabá achieved an important result in their battle to move away from the relegation zone of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Even playing at the Nilton Santos stadium, Dourado beat Botafogo 2-0 on Tuesday night (1).

With the result, Cuiabá rose to 15th position with 37 points. For Alvinegro, the setback reduced the chances of qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. The team led by Portuguese Luís Castro remains in 10th position with 47 points.

Dourado’s triumph was built with goals from forwards André Luís, headed in the 40th minute of the first half, and Deyverson, in the 6th minute of the final stage.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

