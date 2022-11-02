BrazilBrazil

Atlético-MG starts a 2-2 draw with São Paulo at Morumbi

Atlético-MG got a 2-2 draw with São Paulo, on Tuesday night (1) at Morumbi stadium, in direct dispute for a spot for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. The result was positive for Fluminense, which guaranteed itself in the group stage of the next edition of the continental competition.

After the equality, Tricolor do Morumbi reached 51 points, in 8th position, while Galo added 52 points, in 6th position.

Even playing away from home, Atlético-MG opened the scoring with the Chilean Vargas, in the 24th minute of the first half with a penalty kick. However, before the break, São Paulo came to the comeback thanks to Argentine Calleri’s eye for goal, who scored twice.

The score remained like this until the 35th minute of the final stage, when the side Mariano crossed for the Chilean Vargas to decree the final tie.

Group stage ranking

Despite not entering the field this Tuesday, Fluminense celebrated this result. The Laranjeiras team had already guaranteed its presence in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Ceará 1-0 last Monday. But the tie between Galo and Morumbi’s team guaranteed Fernando Diniz’s team in the group stage of the continental competition.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  






