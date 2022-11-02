BrazilBrazil

DF offers psychological care in cemeteries this holiday

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Anyone who goes to the cemeteries of the Federal District on this Day of the Dead (2) to honor deceased relatives or friends will have psychological and social assistance offered by the Secretary of Justice and Citizenship (Sejus) of the capital. The service will be in the six cemetery units of the Campo da Esperança concessionaire in the DF.

The DF cemeteries covered by the service offered by Sejus are in Asa Sul, in Brazlândia, in Gama, in Planaltina, Taguatinga and Sobradinho. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Planaltina and Brazlândia cemeteries. In the others, vehicles with a special permit for the elderly or disabled person issued by the Detran-DF will be allowed to enter.

Cemeteries will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. The expectation of the DF government is that about 500 thousand people pass through the city’s cemeteries. Vans will be available for access to the interior of all units and for the return of religious ceremonies.

masses

The Archdiocese of Brasília will celebrate masses in the six cemeteries of the DF. The control of the public in the tents where the celebrations will take place will be done by the Archdiocese itself.

Mass times:

Asa Sul, Gama, Planaltina and Sobradinho – at 8 am, 9:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, 3:30 pm and 5 pm.

Taguatinga: at 8 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 3:30 pm and 5 pm.

Brazlândia: at 7am, 9am, 11am, 3pm and 5pm.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 50 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Atlético-MG starts a 2-2 draw with São Paulo at Morumbi

5 mins ago

What’s open and what’s closed on the All Souls’ holiday in the Federal District

30 mins ago

Find out what works in the city of São Paulo on the All Souls’ holiday

1 hour ago

About to be champion, Palmeiras welcomes Fortaleza for the Brazilian

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.