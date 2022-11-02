DF offers psychological care in cemeteries this holiday

Anyone who goes to the cemeteries of the Federal District on this Day of the Dead (2) to honor deceased relatives or friends will have psychological and social assistance offered by the Secretary of Justice and Citizenship (Sejus) of the capital. The service will be in the six cemetery units of the Campo da Esperança concessionaire in the DF.

The DF cemeteries covered by the service offered by Sejus are in Asa Sul, in Brazlândia, in Gama, in Planaltina, Taguatinga and Sobradinho. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Planaltina and Brazlândia cemeteries. In the others, vehicles with a special permit for the elderly or disabled person issued by the Detran-DF will be allowed to enter.

Cemeteries will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. The expectation of the DF government is that about 500 thousand people pass through the city’s cemeteries. Vans will be available for access to the interior of all units and for the return of religious ceremonies.

masses

The Archdiocese of Brasília will celebrate masses in the six cemeteries of the DF. The control of the public in the tents where the celebrations will take place will be done by the Archdiocese itself.

Mass times:

Asa Sul, Gama, Planaltina and Sobradinho – at 8 am, 9:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, 3:30 pm and 5 pm.

Taguatinga: at 8 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 3:30 pm and 5 pm.

Brazlândia: at 7am, 9am, 11am, 3pm and 5pm.