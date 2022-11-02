Find out what works in the city of São Paulo on the All Souls’ holiday

This Wednesday (2) of All Souls, vaccination campaigns against covid-19, polio and multi-vaccination will not be interrupted in the city of São Paulo. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated Basic Health Units (UBSs) will be open from 7 am to 7 pm to vaccinate the population.

Bank branches are closed to the public and reopen on Thursday (3). According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the self-service areas are available to customers, as well as the digital and remote channels of banks, such as internet banking and mobile banking. Consumption bills (water, energy, telephone, etc.) and payment vouchers due today can be paid, without additional charges, on the business day, therefore, tomorrow.

According to the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), these establishments usually work on holidays, at the discretion of the owners, as well as commercial stores in general, which have the autonomy to determine their opening hours.

Post offices will not open on the holiday. It is possible to seek assistance by site company or by telephone 0800 725 7282, 0800 725 0100 or 3003 0100.

Traffic

This Wednesday, traffic in the vicinity of the cemeteries in the city of São Paulo will be monitored by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) from 6 am to 6 pm. Blockades, changes in the direction of circulation, traffic guidelines, pedestrian crossings and changes aimed at improving road safety conditions will be set up, respecting the characteristics of the surroundings of each cemetery, in the various regions of the city.

In the vicinity of the cemeteries, CET will place easels and cones, cloth banners with traffic guidance information, in addition to channeling spaces close to the entrance gates to provide fluidity to vehicle traffic and safety in the movement of pedestrians.

bus operation

The circulation of buses will be equivalent to that of a Saturday. SPTrans will implement a special operation to facilitate the population’s access to the capital’s 33 cemeteries. The vehicles of the 271 lines that pass in the vicinity of these places will have identification on the windshield of the vehicles, such as “Via Cemitério do Araçá”.

Another action is the creation of the 233F/10 Term special line. AE Carvalho – Term. Vila Carrão, which will pass close to the Vila Formosa Cemetery, the largest in Latin America. The line will have seven vehicles and will operate from 8 am to 7:10 pm.

Culture

The Museums, Libraries, Cultural Workshops and Theaters, institutions of the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo, will have several activities on the holiday, with actions and events that cover different audiences and ages.

Among the highlights is the exhibition Arte é Bom, at MIS-SP, which brings dozens of works and installations that instigate the visitors’ perception, such as Artur Lescher’s Gyroscope, right at the beginning of the exhibition’s route. For those who have not yet visited the Ipiranga Museum, the space will be open to visitors. At the Oswald de Andrade Cultural Workshop, visitors will be able to produce original prints for hand-sewn decorative pillows. Theater lovers will be able to attend the premiere of Loves rain on matador streetwhich runs until the 5th of November and book lovers will be able to participate in the Story Time, at the São Paulo Library.

For the public that prefers to stay at home, the streaming and video on demand #CulturaEmCasa will show from November 4th to 6th, at 20h, the live of the show Desancora, which mixes authorial songs from the shows Wow, Suassuna — The Auto of the Kingdom of the Sun and Macunaíma, with new compositions by the members of The Boat of Broken Hearts.

The Afro Brazil Museum and the Culture Factories of the North and South, Diadema, Osasco and Iguape will be closed..