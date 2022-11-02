About to be champion, Palmeiras welcomes Fortaleza for the Brazilian

Palmeiras can release the champion’s cry tonight on Friday (2), if Fortaleza wins, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. Isolated leader of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Verdão will reach 77 points and will not be able to be reached by anyone, regardless of the other results. If it succeeds, it will be the 11th Brazilian title in the collection of Alviverde São Paulo. However, on the other side of the field will be Fortaleza, ninth in the table (48 points), who are looking to win to continue dreaming of a spot in next year’s Libertadores. The duel, starting at 21:30 (Brasília time), will be broadcast live on National Radiowith narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz and news duty with Bruno Mendes

Eve of de-ci-sion! 🏟️🔜 With technical work, we continued the final adjustments for another 90 minutes in #FamilyPalmeiras fur @Brazileirao ➤ https://t.co/2uTTvbVKoK#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/Na4SQBhCxW — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) November 1, 2022

Palmeiras, led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, have a 10-point advantage over Inter, who are visiting América-MG, also this If Colorado doesn’t win, Verdão will enter the field at night as champion of this year’s edition of the Brazilian.

“We have to play our game, use our house, our people and win the three points”, pointed out Uruguayan Piquerez, left-back for Alviverde.

Abel Ferreira must send Weverton to the field; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke (Endrick), Dudu and Ron.

Final stretch! 🦁 November is here and we have 4 decisive clashes ahead of us in @brasileirao. Let’s go together! 👊#FortalezaEC #Brazileirão pic.twitter.com/VwpnmtUiiu — Fortaleza Esporte Clube 🦁 (@FortalezaEC) November 1, 2022

Fortaleza is unbeaten for eight games. In the last round, they beat Coritiba at home (3-1). The team led by Argentine coach Pablo Vojvoda aims to enter the G8 that guarantees a place in the second (preliminary) phase of the Copa Libertadores.

“That is the goal [entrar no G8], for which we are working day by day. It will be difficult, but we have possibilities”, said the Leão do Pici coach.

Fortaleza should start the clash with Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Benevenuto, Brítez, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Caio Alexandre, Zé Welison; Pedro Rocha, Moisés, Thiago Galhardo.