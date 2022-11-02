Column – Sitting volleyball teams seek unprecedented gold at the World Cup

The men’s and women’s sitting volleyball teams will compete, starting this Friday (4), in Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), the World Championship of the sport. Initially, the competition would be in Hangzhou (China), in June, but the Asian city withdrew from hosting the tournament amid the resurgence of cases of covid-19 in the country. The champion of each suit secures a place at the Paris Paralympics (France) in 2024.

Among men, Brazil aims for the third podium in a row, after silver in Elblag (Poland) and bronze in Arnhem (Holland), respectively in the 2014 and 2018 editions. The team led by Fernando Guimarães, who returned to the post after the Tokyo Games in place of Célio César Mediato, was reformulated. Regarding the Japan group, there are five novelties among the 12 called up by the coach, who had already commanded the men’s team at the Rio de Janeiro (2016) and London (United Kingdom) Paralympics in 2012. The main one is Joelison Fernandes da Silva the Ninão.

The 36-year-old from Paraíba is the tallest man in the country (and the third in the world), at 2.37 meters (m). Due to osteomyelitis, an infectious disease that affects the bones and with which he lived for five years, Ninão had to have his right leg amputated in 2021. Accompanied by social media, he was invited by Fernando, in July, to learn about the sport and train with the selection.

“Although I have never played [vôlei sentado] rather, Ninão is coordinated, he doesn’t have vices, so it’s easier to teach him. He, seated, with his arm extended, has a reach of 1.95 m, reaches the end of the rod [da rede]. Everyone is waiting for a game between Brazil and Iran to see him against their giant”, described the coach to Brazil Agency.

“Their giant” is Morteza Mehrzad, at 2.46 m and the second tallest man in the world. He has defended the Iranian national team since 2015 and was decisive in winning the world title in 2018 and the two-time Paralympic championship, in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. The Asian country is the biggest power in men’s sitting volleyball, alongside the Bosnian hosts.

The duel between Ninão and Morteza, however, will have to wait for the knockout. The 16 teams qualified for the World Cup were divided into four groups of four teams each. Brazil is in Group C and debuts this Friday, at 10:30 am (Brazilia time), against Poland. On Saturday (5), at 10:45 am, the rival will be Germany. On Sunday (6), at 6:45 am, the Brazilians will face Canada.

The first phase only serves to define the positions of each selection. All proceed to the round of 16, where the group leader takes fourth place and the second plays the third.

The Brazilian women, in turn, are looking for an unprecedented podium at the World Cup. Bronze medalist in the last two Paralympics, Brazil went to Sarajevo with the base of the Games in Rio and Tokyo. Of the 13 players, only two (Andressa Luzia and Agata Marinho) were not part of any of the campaigns. In comparison with the Japan team, the highlight is the return of Janaína Petit. The 45-year-old from Minas Gerais, a remnant of the women’s Paralympic debut in London, has not been called up since 2018.

“I think it will be my room [Mundial], but with a better expectation than the other times. We tried to put as much experience on the court as possible and minimize mistakes, bringing as much baggage as possible from foot volleyball, which I played for so many years,” said Janaína, who played the conventional modality and defended the Brazilian youth team before being run over. by a bus at age 18, suffering great loss of muscle mass and having to have a graft in one of the legs.

“It’s been almost 30 years of volleyball [risos]. I’ve been playing since I was 12, I went through the Superliga. It’s a joy, because sitting volleyball provides that, playing even at a more advanced age”, he commented.

The women’s team will also be led by Fernando in Sarajevo. Unlike the men’s team, the coach took over the women’s team (of which he was part of the coaching staff) not long ago. In July, at the Holland Tournament, in the city of Assen, the team was in charge of Marcelo Francisco, who was assistant to José Agtônio Guedes, coach who directed the team in the last two Paralympic cycles and is currently the national secretary of Parasports at the Ministry of Citizenship.

“What I’ve asked them is conviction about what I’m talking about. are changes [de comando] very fast in a short time. In addition, due to the territorial issue, it is difficult to have exchanges. In Europe, people play every week. Between the men’s and women’s teams, Brazil should play 15 to 20 games a year. In Europe, they make it from 80 to 120. Sometimes we can face an inferior team, but one that understands the game more and is more prepared to compete. we try to pass [as instruções] as chewed as possible. They have studied, understanding why we do this”, declared the coach.

The women’s tournament will bring together 13 teams, separated into three groups (one with five teams and two with four), in which the best team goes straight to the quarterfinals. The others will have to go through the octaves. The Brazilians are in Group C. The debut will be on Saturday, at 4 am, against Germany. The next day, at 4:15 am, Brazil faces Italy. On Monday (7), the participation in the first phase comes to an end against Finland, at 6:45.

The main rivals in the fight for the title (and the direct spot in Paris) are the Americans. World runner-up in the last three editions, the US team was a gold medalist at the Paralympics in Rio and Tokyo. In both, they frustrated the Brazilians in the semifinals, in addition to also winning the finals of the Parapan American Games in Toronto (Canada) and Lima (Peru), respectively in 2015 and 2019.

“I’m tired of losing to them, of hearing their anthem. It’s our turn to hear our anthem. It’s a collective dream. The girls can’t take it anymore. We’re going to get the gold medal”, assured Nathalie Filomena, champion of the women’s team.