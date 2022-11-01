Telemedicine was used by a third of doctors in SP and MA in the pandemic

A survey carried out with 1,183 doctors in the states of São Paulo and Maranhão shows that telemedicine was used for consultations, during the covid-19 pandemic, by about a third of them, or 30.6%.

The study, supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (Fapesp) and the Newton Fund, from the United Kingdom, was conducted by researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP), the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA) and the Queen Mary University of London (United Kingdom).

The survey showed that telemedicine was most often used to connect professionals in the discussion of clinical cases (55%), in service meetings (48%) and in training and updating knowledge (40%).

“The multiple uses of telemedicine are here to stay. Technology has brought many advantages, but it is not a panacea. It needs to be regulated and monitored. For certain uses and specialties there may be a loss of quality with online. The non-face-to-face service often means a low quality service”, highlighted the professor of the Department of Preventive Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine (FM) at USP and author of the study, Mário César Scheffer.

According to the research, telemedicine was used, during the pandemic, predominantly in areas related to covid-19 and in private clinics and outpatient clinics. Approximately three-quarters of physicians in large hospitals reported using telemedicine services (78.3%), followed by physicians working in smaller private clinics (66.4%).

* with information from Agência Fapesp