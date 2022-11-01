BrazilBrazil

Telemedicine was used by a third of doctors in SP and MA in the pandemic

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A survey carried out with 1,183 doctors in the states of São Paulo and Maranhão shows that telemedicine was used for consultations, during the covid-19 pandemic, by about a third of them, or 30.6%.

The study, supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (Fapesp) and the Newton Fund, from the United Kingdom, was conducted by researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP), the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA) and the Queen Mary University of London (United Kingdom).

The survey showed that telemedicine was most often used to connect professionals in the discussion of clinical cases (55%), in service meetings (48%) and in training and updating knowledge (40%).

“The multiple uses of telemedicine are here to stay. Technology has brought many advantages, but it is not a panacea. It needs to be regulated and monitored. For certain uses and specialties there may be a loss of quality with online. The non-face-to-face service often means a low quality service”, highlighted the professor of the Department of Preventive Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine (FM) at USP and author of the study, Mário César Scheffer.

According to the research, telemedicine was used, during the pandemic, predominantly in areas related to covid-19 and in private clinics and outpatient clinics. Approximately three-quarters of physicians in large hospitals reported using telemedicine services (78.3%), followed by physicians working in smaller private clinics (66.4%).

* with information from Agência Fapesp

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

SpaceX projects 1st starship launch in 2022, says NASA

30 mins ago

Flamengo dominates Copa Libertadores team

1 hour ago

MPF asks PRF for information about road blocks

2 hours ago

Trucker protests disrupt traffic in 20 states

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.