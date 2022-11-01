BrazilBrazil

Flamengo dominates Copa Libertadores team

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) announced this Monday (31) the selection of the Copa Libertadores. And the champion Flamengo dominated the lineup, with the presence of six players (Santos, David Luiz, Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro) and the coach Dorival Júnior.

Athletico-PR, the other finalist in the continental competition, is represented by veteran defender Thiago Heleno and young striker Vitor Roque. The third team from Brazil represented in the squad is Palmeiras, with defender Gustavo Gómez and midfielder Gustavo Scarpa.

The only team not from Brazil that has a player is Vélez Sarsfield, with attacking midfielder Janson.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

