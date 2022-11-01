MPF asks PRF for information about road blocks

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) today (31) asked the Federal Highway Police (PRF) for information on the measures taken to maintain the flow of vehicles on federal highways.

The measure was requested by the Chamber of External Control of Police Activity, a body linked to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

In the document sent to the PRF, the deputy prosecutor of the Republic Elizeta de Paiva Ramos asks the corporation to inform the complete list of sections that are blocked and the measures taken to unblock the highways.

TSE

In the early evening, Deputy Electoral Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, asked the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to adopt measures to restore normal traffic on the highways. The measure was sent to the court as it was understood as a protest against the results of the elections.

Gonet asked the TSE that measures be determined by the PRF to avoid the aggravation of the blockades and guarantee the free transit of vehicles and people. “Challenges of this kind affect the electoral process, in terms of its legitimacy and effectiveness as a form of expression of popular will,” says the document.

Yesterday (30), after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic in the second round, groups of truck drivers started blockades in several parts of the country.

According to the PRF’s partial balance sheet, released earlier this evening, there were blockages in at least 20 states. Among those with the highest number of cases, Santa Catarina recorded 42 blocks, Mato Grosso do Sul, 32 interdictions, Paraná had 18 interdictions and 6 blocks, Pará had 17 interdictions, the same number as Rondônia. Goiás recorded 10 interdictions, Rio de Janeiro, 9 interdictions, São Paulo had 7 blocks.

In practically all cases, the PRF intervened, in an attempt to clear the lanes in dialogue with the protesters, often without success. In the middle of the afternoon of this Monday (31), a group tried to stop the Rio-Niterói Bridge, but was soon contained by the Military Police (PM), which allowed traffic.

Through its social networks, the PRF reported, about 35 minutes ago, that 75 demonstrations were undone.

Article updated at 9:09 pm to add the position of the Federal Highway Police.