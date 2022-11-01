Trucker protests disrupt traffic in 20 states

Protests by truck drivers in several Brazilian states, some started on Sunday night (30), disrupted traffic on highways and led to delays in bus trips. Many passengers were caught by surprise on the way, which doubled the time of some trips. The protesters – who are protesting the election results – have closed, in whole or in part, the roads, using their own vehicles as a blockade or setting fire to tires and other materials.

In practically all cases, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) intervened, in an attempt to clear the lanes in dialogue with the protesters, often without success. In the middle of the afternoon of this Monday (31), a group tried to stop the Rio-Niterói Bridge, but was soon contained by the Military Police (PM), which allowed traffic.

According to the PRF’s partial balance sheet, released earlier this evening, there were blockages in at least 20 states. Among those with the highest number of cases, Santa Catarina recorded 42 blocks, Mato Grosso do Sul, 32 interdictions, Paraná had 18 interdictions and 6 blocks, Pará had 17 interdictions, the same number as Rondônia. Goiás recorded 10 interdictions, Rio de Janeiro, 9 interdictions, São Paulo had 7 blocks. According to the PRF, 75 demonstrations were undone

suspended trips

At the Rodoviária do Rio de Janeiro, according to spokeswoman Beatriz Lima, there was an 80% drop in the number of shipments heading to São Paulo, which on a normal day is around 2,500 people. The companies that make the route have decided to suspend the trips and are rescheduling the tickets at no cost.

“The sale of road tickets from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo and regions that use Via Dutra on their way are currently suspended by the regular bus companies that are monitoring the situation. Passengers should look for the bus service centers to reschedule their tickets at no cost. We remind you that the other lines remain normal and that the terminal services continue to operate 24 hours a day,” the spokeswoman said in a note.

Federal Justice

In a lawsuit filed by the company K-Infra Rodovia do Aço, licensee of Rodovia BR-393, in Rio de Janeiro, federal judge Iorio Siqueira D’Alessandri Forti upheld a prohibitory interdiction action, determining that truck drivers or people refrain from closing or partially to BR-393. He also ordered the removal of people or vehicles, as well as the identification of those responsible, imposing a fine of BRL 5,000 for each person, per hour of interruption.

The decision concerns only the highway in question and does not affect other roads in the state or country.