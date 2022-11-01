Minister of Justice determines reinforcement of personnel to free roads

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, informed today (31), through a post on social networks, that he determined the reinforcement of the federal police force to normalize traffic on the highways.

Yesterday (30), after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic in the second round, groups of truck drivers started blockades in several parts of the country.

On Twitter, Torres said that the situation of the strike is monitored by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Federal Police (PF).

Earlier, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) defended the adoption of measures taken to maintain the flow of vehicles.