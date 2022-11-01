BrazilBrazil

Minister of Justice determines reinforcement of personnel to free roads

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, informed today (31), through a post on social networks, that he determined the reinforcement of the federal police force to normalize traffic on the highways.

Yesterday (30), after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic in the second round, groups of truck drivers started blockades in several parts of the country.

On Twitter, Torres said that the situation of the strike is monitored by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Federal Police (PF).

Earlier, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) defended the adoption of measures taken to maintain the flow of vehicles.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

MPF asks PRF for information about road blocks

5 mins ago

Trucker protests disrupt traffic in 20 states

30 mins ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 3,883 cases and 65 deaths in 24 hours

54 mins ago

Fluminense defeats Ceará and guarantees presence in Libertadores

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.