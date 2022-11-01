Fluminense defeats Ceará and guarantees presence in Libertadores

Fluminense guaranteed its presence in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores. The classification of Tricolor das Laranjeiras for the continental competition was guaranteed this Monday (31), after a 1-0 victory over Ceará at Castelão stadium.

VEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSEEEEEEE! With a goal by Germán Cano, the #TimeDeGuerreiros wins Ceará 1-0 and is classified for Libertadores 2023! NEEEEEEENSEEEEEEE 🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/4h5kts1qYF — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) November 1, 2022

The victory took Tricolor das Laranjeiras to 61 points, in the 4th position of the classification. As for Vozão, which remains in 17th position with 34 points, the setback increases the chances of relegation to Série B do Brazileiro.

In a match in which they created more scoring opportunities, Fluminense only secured the victory in the 26th minute of the second half, when Arias kicked on goal and Cano deflected it in the first place to deceive goalkeeper João Ricardo.

This was the Argentine’s 21st goal in the Brazilian and the striker’s 39th this season. In this way, Cano started to share the top of Fluminense’s artillery in the same season in the century, alongside Magno Alves, and equaled Aristizábal as the foreigner with the most goals in a single Brazilian with consecutive points.

Fluminense returns to the field for the Brazileiro on Saturday (5), when they host São Paulo at Maracanã. On the same day Ceará visits Corinthians.