Minister of the STF determines the unblocking of federal highways

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, determined today (31) the total unblocking of federal highways that registered stoppages of truck drivers.

According to the decision, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the state military police must comply with the decision and guarantee full trafficability for vehicle traffic.

For Moraes, the strikes “distort the constitutional right of assembly”.

“The factual framework clearly reveals a scenario in which the abuse and illicit and criminal distortion in the exercise of the constitutional right of assembly has had a disproportionate and intolerable effect on the rest of society, which depends on the full functioning of the distribution chains of products and services. services for the maintenance of the most essential and basic aspects of social life”, said the minister.

Yesterday (30), after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic in the second round, groups of truck drivers started blockades in several parts of the country.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

