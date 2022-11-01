BrazilBrazil

Brazil goes to the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup team final

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Brazil guaranteed its presence in the final by teams of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which is held in Liverpool (England). The feat was achieved after the Brazilian team finished the qualifying phase in 7th position. The decision will be next Wednesday (2).

In addition, the country will be represented by Caio Souza and Diogo Soares in the all-around final. Caio is also in the vault final, while Arthur Nory is going to get a medal on the fixed bar, a device he won at the 2019 World Cup in Stuttgart (Germany).

“All our goals were achieved. The first was to return to the team final. We also put two Brazilians in the final of the all-around. We almost managed to put two also at the end of the bar [Caio é o segundo reserva – foi o décimo colocado]. And Caio also managed to go to the jump final”, declared the coordinator of the Men’s team, coach Marcos Goto.

female decision

Before the men’s final, Brazil is present in the women’s team decision, which will be played next Tuesday (1). After finishing the qualifying in a historic third position, Brazil is once again measuring its strength with the best gymnasts in the world. “We have a team with some new girls and we made some mistakes in qualifying. I think we have room for improvement”, said coach Iryna Ilyashenko.

If Brazil repeats the position of the qualifier, being among the three best teams in the world, it will guarantee the Olympic classification in advance.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 54 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Fluminense defeats Ceará and guarantees presence in Libertadores

6 mins ago

Minister of the STF determines the unblocking of federal highways

30 mins ago

Rio Justice determines immediate release of federal roads

1 hour ago

Brazil must vaccinate 161 million cattle and buffaloes against foot-and-mouth disease

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.