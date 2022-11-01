Brazil goes to the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup team final

Brazil guaranteed its presence in the final by teams of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which is held in Liverpool (England). The feat was achieved after the Brazilian team finished the qualifying phase in 7th position. The decision will be next Wednesday (2).

In addition, the country will be represented by Caio Souza and Diogo Soares in the all-around final. Caio is also in the vault final, while Arthur Nory is going to get a medal on the fixed bar, a device he won at the 2019 World Cup in Stuttgart (Germany).

BRAZIL IN THE FIXED BAR 🤸🏻‍♂️🇧🇷 Another device completed by the selection in Liverpool 🇬🇧 Arthur Nory: 14,366

Caio Souza: 14,333

Diogo Soares: 13,966

Lucas Bittencourt: 13,833

“All our goals were achieved. The first was to return to the team final. We also put two Brazilians in the final of the all-around. We almost managed to put two also at the end of the bar [Caio é o segundo reserva – foi o décimo colocado]. And Caio also managed to go to the jump final”, declared the coordinator of the Men’s team, coach Marcos Goto.

female decision

Before the men’s final, Brazil is present in the women’s team decision, which will be played next Tuesday (1). After finishing the qualifying in a historic third position, Brazil is once again measuring its strength with the best gymnasts in the world. “We have a team with some new girls and we made some mistakes in qualifying. I think we have room for improvement”, said coach Iryna Ilyashenko.

The Artistic Gymnastics divas are classified for the World Cup finals putting on a show! 🤩 🔸 Team Finals

🔹 All-Around – Rebeca Andrade and Flávia Saraiva

🔸 Parallels – Rebecca

🔹 Trave – Rebecca

🔸 Solo – Flavia and Rebecca

If Brazil repeats the position of the qualifier, being among the three best teams in the world, it will guarantee the Olympic classification in advance.