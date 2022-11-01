Rio Justice determines immediate release of federal roads

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro granted an injunction determining the immediate release of federal highways in the state, which are blocked by protesters against the results of this Sunday’s elections (30). The information was released this evening (31) through a note from the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the note, the court decision provides for a daily fine of BRL 5,000 per individual participating and of BRL 100,000 for a legal entity that leads or supports the movement.

“The right to protest is guaranteed, even on the side of the highway, as long as it does not harm road safety and the right of movement of other road users,” the PRF said in a statement.

The Federal Public Ministry in Rio de Janeiro (MPF/RJ), also in a note, informed that it carefully monitors compliance with the decisions of the Federal Court, which “authorized the Public Power to adopt all necessary and sufficient measures to protect the public order and the free movement of vehicles on highways, shoulders, in their surroundings, toll plazas and, mainly, to the safety of pedestrians, drivers, passengers and the participants themselves in an attempt to close roads in the State of Rio de Janeiro”.

The decisions also establish that the Public Power acts to prevent the closure or depredation of highways and any violence against a person or vehicle of a person who does not want to join the alleged movements.

The document also says that the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police are authorized to adopt the necessary measures to remove and prevent anyone who tries to obstruct the highways, under penalty of a fine. “The MPF/RJ is already carrying out permanent monitoring of compliance with the decision and will adopt the appropriate measures to hold those involved accountable, civilly and criminally, and ensure the prompt response of the police authorities”, says the note.

stoppage

The total or partial interdiction of several sections of federal highways leading to Rio de Janeiro left hundreds of people, including students, university students and people with appointments in other states, unable to continue traveling by car or interstate buses, due to the stoppage of truck drivers protesting the election results.

Several buses scheduled to leave the bus station in Rio today for São Paulo and cities in the mountain region and Juiz de Fora were unable to leave the bus terminal due to the protest of truck drivers.