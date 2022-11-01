Brazil must vaccinate 161 million cattle and buffaloes against foot-and-mouth disease

The second stage of the National Foot-and-Mouth Vaccination Campaign 2022 starts today (1st) and runs until the 30th. In ten states – Alagoas, Amazonas, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Roraima and Rio Grande do Norte – the immunization of 161 million cattle and buffaloes will occur in animals up to 24 months old, according to the national vaccination schedule.

Timeline

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA), for the 11 units of the Federation – Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe, São Paulo, Tocantins and the Federal District -, which make up Block IV of the Strategic Plan of the National Foot-and-Mouth Disease Surveillance Program (PE-PNEFA), vaccination in November will be for cattle and buffaloes of all ages. The block totals 141 million animals to be vaccinated.

The reversal of vaccination strategies in some states, the ministry noted, was adopted in April with the aim of adapting the demand for foot-and-mouth disease vaccines to the expected production schedule of the industry and, thus, guaranteeing the supply of vaccines to maintain satisfactory rates and herd immunity.

The immunizers must be purchased from authorized resellers and kept between 2°C and 8°C, from acquisition to the moment of use – including transport and application, right on the farm. New needles should be used to apply the 2 ml dose on the neck board of each animal, preferring the cooler hours of the day, to properly contain the animals and apply the vaccine.

“In addition to vaccination, the producer must prove it to the executing agency for animal health in his state. The vaccine declaration can be delivered in a online or, when this is not possible, in person at the posts designated by the state veterinary service within the stipulated deadlines”, the ministry advised. Also according to the folder, in case of doubts, the suggestion is to look for the executing agency for animal health protection in the state.

Withdrawal of vaccination

After the November stage, seven units of the Federation of Block IV of PE-PNEFA – Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and Tocantins – will suspend vaccination. In all, approximately 114 million cattle and buffaloes will no longer be vaccinated, which corresponds to almost 50% of the country’s total herd. The action is part of the evolution of the project to expand foot-and-mouth disease-free zones without vaccination in the country, provided for in the program.

According to the ministry, at this time of the disease’s sanitary evolution, there will be no restriction on the movement of animals and products between the Block IV states, which will have vaccination suspended from 2022, and the other states that still practice immunization. .

“The Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture awaits developments in the other states, in order to compose the Brazilian request for international recognition of a free zone without vaccination at the World Organization for Animal Health”, he said in a note.

Free Zone

Currently, in Brazil, only the states of Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Acre, Rondônia and parts of Amazonas and Mato Grosso have the international certification of a FMD-free zone without vaccination.