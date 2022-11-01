Growth of clinical research in Brazil is the topic of a symposium in Rio

Although the clinical research sector has been growing in Brazil in recent years, the country is still at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the world, said the director-president of the Instituto Brazil de Pesquisa Clínica (IBPClin), Luis Russo. According to him, 65% of research on new drugs, vaccines and medical equipment is carried out in Europe and the United States. “Latin America develops only 4% of research with new drugs”.

On the 3rd, IBPClin, which is part of the Care Access group, world leader in decentralized clinical research, promotes a symposium at the Fairmont Hotel, in Copacabana, in the south of Rio, which will bring together national and foreign experts, members of certification companies and representatives of pharmaceutical industries to debate the expansion of these researches in Brazil. The intention is to expand the network of study centers in Latin America, so that Brazil and South America have greater visibility to conduct the projects.

Russo stated that Brazil, although it is among the ten largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, in terms of research is still in the 20th position in the ranking world. “There is a lot of room for growth in Brazil, as it has a base of installed quality research centers,” he added.

Covid-19

For the president of IBPClin, the biggest reflection of this is that during the covid-19 pandemic, Brazilian research centers conducted most of the vaccines on the market today. “Brazil had a high prevalence of the disease but, on the other hand, the clinical studies were very successful, which brought a lot of visibility and quality to Brazilian researchers”. Among the national centers that significantly participated in the development of vaccines during the pandemic, he mentioned the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the Butantan Institute and the IBPClin itself.

Currently, 8,805 clinical research studies are carried out in the country, which represents about 42% of the total in Latin America and 68% in South America. Despite its leadership in the regional scenario, Brazil concentrates only 2% of the world‘s clinical trials. “Brazil stands out. It is the country that has the largest number of research conducted, sponsored by national and multinational pharmaceutical industries, foundations and biotechnology companies”.

Each year, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries invest US$ 130 billion in research and innovation worldwide, with clinical studies moving around US$ 30 billion. Each research takes, on average, between five and ten years to complete, but only 10% of them result in drugs approved for commercial use. “To develop a new drug, the studies go through a pre-clinical phase, with animals, and a clinical phase, divided into four stages, in which human beings participate”.

Debureaucratization

The symposium will address the importance of clinical research for Brazil and Latin America and the expansion it intends to make in the coming years. “It’s no wonder that in developed countries, where more research is done and cutting-edge medicines are used, people live longer. What we seek with these works is a longer life and a better quality of life, providing new drugs with fewer side effects. That’s the goal,” said the doctor.

IBPClin is betting on a significant increase in studies carried out in the country over the next five years. According to Luis Russo, Brazil is in a position to be among the top ten countries in clinical research in the world. For this to happen, however, he defended the reduction of bureaucracy in the regulatory part, with the harmonization of Brazilian and international legislation, in addition to improving the logistics, greater specialization of the air customs sector and that the sponsors observe that the country has one of the greatest population diversities of the world. “It’s a diverse country. And diversity and volunteer engagement in research are the order of the day in Brazil“.

Russo pointed out that Brazil has a population of over 200 million people, who showed great interest, during the electoral process, in the direction of public and private health. A new legislation is already in the National Congress on clinical research, the Bill 7.082/2017. The expectation is that the elected government will give impetus to the matter. “We hope the new government will support clinical research.”

Areas of greatest interest are clinical studies with the development of new vaccines and drugs for chronic diseases (cardiovascular, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cholesterol); dermatological, including allergies; the areas of immunology, neurological and pulmonary diseases; and, in the future, the area with the greatest growth of new molecules and therapeutic options, which is oncology.