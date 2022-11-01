São Paulo and Atlético-MG face each other at Morumbi

São Paulo and Atlético-MG meet, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) this Tuesday (1st) at the Morumbi stadium, in a similar situation in the Brazilian Championship table. Galo occupies the 7th place with 51 points, while Tricolor Paulista comes with 50 in the 8th position. The two teams fight to be among the top six in the competition, within the classification zone for the group stage of Libertadores. THE National Radio conveys the confrontation.

Coach Rogério Ceni’s team comes to the match after two consecutive victories in the competition, the last of them at home, 2-1 over Atlético-GO.

“We have to go on conquering victories and seek that spot in the main competition on the continent. Then, next year, to assemble a competitive team to play in the Libertadores”, said the coach.

For this match, Rogério Ceni should count on the return of midfielder Pablo Maia, who served a suspension. Thus, the probable lineup of the team is: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizão, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

Coach Cuca’s Rooster, in addition to not having Hulk (who no longer plays this year), will not have Nacho Fernandez. The Argentine is suspended for a yellow card. Sasha and Keno trained and should play.

💪🏽 All ready to fight for the three points at Morumbi. #VamoRooster! 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/KK7R8HvcJL — Atletico (@Atletico) October 31, 2022

With that, the Rooster should form with: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Sasha and Keno.

“It’s a decisive match, as will be the next one against Botafogo”, analyzed the coach.

National Radio broadcast

THE National Radio broadcasts São Paulo and Atlético-MG with narration by André Marques, comments by Mario Silva and reporting by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here: