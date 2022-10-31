With 98.81% of the polls counted, Lula is mathematically elected

The candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is mathematically elected president of Brazil. With 98.81% of the polls counted, he has 50.83% of the valid votes and cannot be overtaken by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has 49.17%.

Elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2006, Lula will lead the country for the third time. At 77 years old, he will be the oldest president to take office. The new vice president will be the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Profile

Born in Garanhuns (PE), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva moved to the state of São Paulo as a child. During his adolescence, he completed a course as a lathe worker in a unit of the National Service for Industrial Learning (Senai) and, later, started to work as a metallurgist in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, when he also started to get involved with trade union activity. .

In the late 1970s and 1980s, Lula led major strikes by metalworkers in the ABC region of São Paulo. Along with other trade unionists, intellectuals and activists of social movements, he founded the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT).

By the party, he became deputy of the Constituent Assembly that approved the Constitution of 1988 and was defeated in the presidential elections of 1989, 1994 and 1998. He was elected to the highest post in the country in 2002, having been reelected in 2006. He left the Presidency in 2010, being succeeded by his then Chief of Staff, Dilma Rousseff, who won the elections with his support.

In 2017, Lula was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for corruption and money laundering. In 2018, he was arrested by the then judge Sergio Moro. The convictions were overturned in 2021 by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which found that the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba did not have the legal competence to judge the charges. The STF also later found that Moro acted without due impartiality in the process.

Born in Pindamonhangaba (SP), he is 68 years old, is a doctor and professor. Alckmin was one of the founders of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) and occupied the party's cadres between 1988 and 2021. He was also a constituent and governed São Paulo on two occasions: from 2001 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2018.