Lula, 77 years old, is elected for the 3rd term of President of the Republic

The candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, elected this Sunday (30), in the second round, for the third term as president of the Republic, has a long trajectory in Brazilian politics, which began in the early 1990s. 1970. At the time, the country was still under a military dictatorship and Lula was director of the Metalworkers Union of São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, one of the main industrial centers in the country.

In 1975, Lula is elected president of the union, which represented 100,000 workers. Three years later, in 1978, after being re-elected president of the entity, Lula led the first workers’ strikes in more than a decade. At that time, the country was experiencing a process of slow and gradual political opening. In March 1979, more than 170,000 metallurgists stopped the factories in ABC Paulista. The following year, about 200,000 metallurgists folded their arms. The police repression of the strike movement, which even took Lula to prison, led to the emergence of Lula’s popular leadership, which would create the Workers’ Party (PT) in 1980. A few years later, he would also found the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) ).

In 1984, Lula was one of the main leaders of the Diretas Já campaign for the Presidency of the Republic. In 1986, he was elected the most voted federal deputy in the country, to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the Federal Constitution of 1988.

Consolidated national leadership, Lula was launched by the PT to run for the Presidency of the Republic in 1989, after 29 years without direct election to the position. He lost the contest, in the second round, to Fernando Collor de Mello, by a small difference in votes. Two years later, however, Lula led a national mobilization against corruption that culminated in Collor’s impeachment. In 1994 and 1998, Lula again ran for president, being defeated by Fernando Henrique Cardoso on both occasions.

In 2002, through an unprecedented political alliance until then, the PT approved a political coalition that included PL, PCdoB, PCB and PMN, launching Lula again as president, with Senator José Alencar (PL) as vice-president on the ticket. from Minas Gerais, one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the country.

On October 27, 2002, in the second round, at the age of 57, Lula obtained almost 53 million votes and was elected President of the Republic for the first time. His term was marked by the expansion of social programs and expansion in the areas of education and health, in addition to a policy of valorization of the minimum wage. One of the main hallmarks of his government was the reduction of poverty in the country. In 2006, Lula and José Alencar are re-elected and end their term, in 2010, with the highest approval rate of a government in the country’s history, over 80%.

This popularity boosted the election of Dilma Rousseff (PT), who was Lula’s main minister, and was elected the first female president in the country’s history.





Lava Jato and prison

In 2014, after the outbreak of Operation Lava Jato, which investigated corruption at Petrobras, the political crisis escalated to an unprecedented level in Brazilian democracy. Re-elected in the same year, President Dilma and her government ended up consumed by the wear and tear of complaints, lost support in Congress and ended up being impeached in 2016. Dilma’s removal is controversial, since the practice of a crime of responsibility would not have been demonstrated. , as required by the Federal Constitution.

Lula became the target of prosecutions for alleged corruption and was sentenced by the then judge Sergio Moro, of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, where the operation’s proceedings were being processed. After being convicted in the Guarujá triplex case, the former president was arrested on April 7, 2018, two days after the arrest warrant was issued against him. The magistrate’s sentence had been confirmed, and the sentence had been increased by the 8th Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, based in Porto Alegre. At the time, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) had changed the understanding that those convicted in the second instance could begin serving their sentences.

Lula spent 580 days in prison and was banned by the courts from running in the 2018 presidential elections, which Jair Bolsonaro won. The former president was released in November 2019, after the STF reviewed the thesis of compliance based on conviction in the second instance, starting to consider the possibility only with the final decision of the process.

In 2021, STF judgments considered that the then judge Sergio Moro was partial in the trial of Lula, and the magistrate’s suspicion was declared, in the case of the triplex, which was annulled. In addition, the cases of the Atibaia site and two criminal proceedings involving the Lula Institute were also annulled because they should have been tried by the Federal Court in Brasília and not in Curitiba, where Moro acted as a judge. In the Federal Court of the Federal District, the cases were considered time-barred, which is when the state misses the deadline to seek a conviction.

third term

With no disputes with the Justice, Lula returned with force to the political scene in the race for the third term of president. During the campaign, he sought to highlight the legacy of his previous administrations and promised to resume some of his policies considered successful, such as a real increase in the minimum wage.

Lula also stated that he will guarantee the payment of Auxilio Brazil (ex-Bolsa Família) in the amount of R$600 per family, with an extra payment of R$150 per child up to 6 years of age.

He also promises to expand the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, for popular housing, which was replaced by the Casa Verde Amarela program in the current government.

Other proposals include the recreation of the Ministry of Culture and the creation of the Ministry of Native Peoples, to take care of indigenous issues and traditional populations.