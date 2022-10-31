TRE says that the state of Rio today had 22 arrests for electoral crimes

Voting in the second round in the state of Rio de Janeiro ended at 5 pm today (30) in all polling stations, according to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-RJ). After a first round of long lines and voters who waited until 10 pm to vote, the president of the court, judge Elton Leme, said that the lower number of votes registered at the polls and the training of poll workers contributed to a more peaceful day. “That problem of the first round was solved and with a lot of ease”, he assured.

In the final balance of the elections, Leme said that there were 22 arrests in the state for electoral crimes, occurrences that had a different profile from the crimes committed in the first round. While in the first round exit arrests stood out, those related to riots and attempts to prevent the vote now dominate.

“It’s something to regret, isn’t it? This, in fact, shows that the spirits were, as we all noticed, more heated, and generated some clashes, some conduct incompatible with the rigor of this electoral activity ”, she commented.

traffic jams

The magistrate reassessed that the traffic jams recorded today had impacted voter abstention and reiterated that the security forces did not carry out blitzbut positioned their vehicles at police points along the expressways.

“We can say that the traffic jams, which are typical of the election day and are also typical of the city of Rio de Janeiro and the roads that were most heavily trafficked, did not have a negative impact on the final result”, he observed.