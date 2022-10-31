Chamber President says Lula’s victory should not be contested

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Sunday night (30) that the decision of Brazilians to elect candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as the next president of the Republic “should never be contested”.

“The majority registered at the polls should never be contested and we will move forward in the construction of a sovereign, fair country with fewer inequalities,” he said.

“To the elected president, the Chamber of Deputies congratulates him and reaffirms its commitment to Brazil, always with a lot of debate, dialogue and transparency. .

According to the congressman, “Brazil gave yet another demonstration of the vitality of the strength of its institutions”.

The parliamentarian stated that the moment is to pacify the country and build new points to improve the lives of Brazilians.

“It’s time to disarm the spirits, reach out to opponents, debate, build points, proposals and practices that bring more development, jobs, health, education and efficient regulatory frameworks. Everything that is done from now on must have a single principle : to pacify the country and give a better quality of life to the Brazilian people”, he said.

president

The candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is mathematically elected president of Brazil. With 98.81% of the polls counted, he has 50.83% of the valid votes and cannot be overtaken by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has 49.17%.

Elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2006, Lula will lead the country for the third time. At 77 years old, he will be the oldest president to take office. The new vice president will be the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).