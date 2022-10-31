BrazilBrazil

Lula voters celebrate in the streets across the country

As soon as the victory of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was confirmed, thousands of people took to the streets of the country’s main cities. On street corners and squares, waving flags and shouting the name of the winning candidate, voters celebrated the most disputed presidential election in Brazilian history.

Supporters celebrate the election of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his 3rd term, with a 2nd round victory in the 2022 elections.

Supporters Celebrate Lula’s Election Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

In Rio de Janeiro, the joy of Lula’s supporters was seen throughout the city. In Cinelândia, a traditional point for political demonstrations in the city, and where Lula held one of his biggest rallies during the campaign, thousands of people gathered since late afternoon to follow the investigation, broadcast on a big screen and through trucks of sound.

The anxiety and tension visible on everyone’s faces, during the time that Bolsonaro remained at the front, only dissipated, with much crying and screaming, when Lula’s victory was confirmed.

From Brazil, by EBC News

