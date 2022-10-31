International leaders congratulate Lula on victory for the presidency

Leaders from several countries and Brazilian politicians congratulated President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his victory in the second round of elections, this Sunday (30th).

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso congratulated the newly elected president. Through social networks, FHC said that “democracy wonBrazil won!”

Presidential candidate in the first round of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), Ciro Gomes greeted Lula on social media. “I wish the president-elect every happiness in the honorable mission granted to him by the majority of our Brazilian people,” he said.

international support

Several international leaders have already expressed support for the president-elect. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, greeted Lula’s victory in a note.

“I send my greetings to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be Brazil‘s next president through free, fair and credible elections. I hope that we will work together to continue cooperation between the two countries in the months and years to come.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, stated that both will face united “many common challenges”.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also used twitter to congratulate the president elected.

When greeting Lula, the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stated who “is looking forward to working” with the future president.

“The people of Brazil have spoken. I look forward to working with @LulaOficial to strengthen the partnership between our countries, deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and advance shared priorities – such as protecting the environment. Congratulations, Lula!”

The President of Panama, Nito Cortizo, said he hoped that countries continue “to walk together the path of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of our nations”.

The German ambassador to Brazil, Heiko Thoms, also congratulated Lula on the victoryvia Twitter: “Congratulations, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on your victory in the elections! We are happy with the prospect of expanding together and deepening Brazil-Germany relations even more”.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared that celebrates “the victory of the Brazilian people” with the election of Lula to the Presidency of the Republic.

* Expanded article at 9:12 pm