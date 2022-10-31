President of the TSE says that abstention decreased in the second round

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, said today (30) that the Electoral Justice recorded a lower abstention rate in the second round compared to the first round, held earlier this month.

According to the minister, abstention in the first round was 20.95% in relation to the total number of voters eligible to vote. After the vote held this Sunday, the Electoral Court recorded that 20.56% of voters did not vote.

According to data collected by the TSE, in an unprecedented way, 75.86% of voters attended the polls and voted for one of the two candidates for the Presidency of the Republic who contested the second round.

“In addition to lower abstention, there was a decrease in blank and null votes. The highest number of votes counted in republican history since the redemocratization of Brazil,” he said.

During the press conference, Moraes also said that, despite the polarization of the presidential election, the election took place peacefully.

“Both in the first and second rounds, we had a peaceful, peaceful, secure election. The voter went to his polling station, cast his vote calmly and returned home without any further problems,” he said.

Alexandre de Moraes also called for an end to attacks against the credibility of electronic voting machines.

“I hope that, as of this election, the attacks on the electoral system, the fanciful speeches, the fraudulent and criminal news against electronic voting machines will cease, because whoever again attested to the credibility of electronic voting machines was the Brazilian people, the voters who came to vote because they trust the Brazilian electoral system,” he said.

Also participating in the press conference were the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the president of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), Bruno Dantas, and the president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Beto Simonetti.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected for the third term of President of the Republic, in a close vote. With 99.38% of the polls counted, Lula, from the PT, got 50.87% of the valid votes, while Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, had 49.13%.

Also this Sunday, 12 states defined the next governor and eight municipalities defined the mayors, in supplementary elections.

