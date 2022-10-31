In his first speech, Lula says that fighting poverty is his mission

In his first speech after the victory in Brazil‘s presidential elections, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) highlighted the need for national unification and highlighted the fight against hunger as his main commitment. “Brazil is my cause and fighting poverty is the cause I will live for until the end of my life,” he declared. He spoke in São Paulo at a hotel in Jardins alongside fellow believers, such as former president Dilma Rousseff, the defeated candidate for the São Paulo government, Fernando Haddad, his deputy Geraldo Alckmin and Simone Tebet (MDB), who came in third. in the first round of elections.

Lula was elected with 50.9% of the votes. His opponent, current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), won 49.1% of voter preference. He thanked the votes received, congratulated everyone who exercised the right to vote, including those given to Bolsonaro, as a citizen practice and a civilizing duty.

“From January 1, 2023, I will govern for 215 million Brazilians and not just for those who voted for me. There are not two Brazils. We are one country, one people and one great nation,” he declared.

Lula said he was willing to pacify the country. “I have faith in God that with the help of the people we will find a way out so that this country can live democratically and harmoniously again and that we can restore peace between families, between those who diverge, so that we can build the world. that we need and Brazil”, he declared.

democracy and economy

Lula defended that the choice at the polls today was a choice for democracy. “This is how I understand democracy, not just a beautiful word written in the law, but as something palpable, which we feel on our skin and that we can build on day to day. It was this democracy, in the broadest sense of the term, that the Brazilian people chose today at the polls,” she said.

“It is with this democracy that we are going to seek each day from our government, with economic growth shared with the entire population, because that is how the economy should work, as an instrument to improve everyone’s life, and not to perpetuate inequalities”, he added.

The president-elect also committed himself to the resumption of the economy, with the generation of jobs, raising wages and renegotiating family debts. “The wheel of the economy will turn again with the poor coming back into the budget,” he said. He also mentioned special attention to policies to encourage family farming and micro and small entrepreneurs.

commitments

The president-elect said he is committed to policies to combat violence against women and equal pay for the same job, in addition to fighting racism and all forms of prejudice. He defended the resumption of national conferences to discuss and define federal public policies and the strengthening of the Economic and Social Development Council. “The major political decisions that impact the lives of Brazilians will not be taken in secrecy, but in dialogue with society.” Lula said she will resume the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program with a focus on low-income families.

In international politics, he said that he will resume dialogue with developed countries, such as the United States and European Union countries, on an equal footing, but that he will also support developing countries. Lula defended zero deforestation in the Amazon with the resumption of monitoring and surveillance.