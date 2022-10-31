Next president will have to reunite Brazil, says Pacheco

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will have to work to reunify Brazil, said Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) on Sunday night (30). In a press conference this evening, he said that the House is willing to contribute to appreciating the current government’s projects in the next two months and helping with the transition to the next government.

“[Houve] a clear division of Brazilian society, by almost symmetrical votes, very close to each other, for one candidate and for another candidate. The role of the new representatives is surely to reunify Brazil, to seek to find, through the Union, the solutions demanded by Brazilian society”, said the president of the Senate.

According to Pacheco, institutions must seek to calm tempers and contain hatred, and the future president of the Republic must govern for the whole of society. “By putting an end to hatred, intolerance, respect for differences, we have a plural and diverse country. The example of institutions is fundamental that they are given so that Brazilian society can come together again and that the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, can govern for all”, he continued.

Unquestionable results

Pacheco praised the counting process and said that the elections showed the reliability of electronic voting machines, the result of which will be recognized “fully, absolutely and without questioning”.

“In the end, what we identified was the security, the smoothness, the reliability of the electronic voting machines, which, as we always said for months and years, gave reliable results of the popular will of every vote cast in them. This ended up being an issue that was overcome, due to the lasting and constant work of the institutions in affirming the reliability of the Electoral Justice”, declared Pacheco.

Recognition

Regarding the recognition of the defeat by President Jair Bolsonaro, Pacheco said that the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, called the two candidates. He said he does not doubt that the current president will recognize his opponent’s victory.

“Minister Alexandre de Moraes called Bolsonaro and Lula. That’s the information I have. Naturally, the elections are unquestionable and the president [Jair] Bolsonaro will recognize that,” he said.

Transition

Regarding the transition, the Senate president promised that parliamentarians will work to discuss and vote on the proposals that are missing in the final two months of government and promised that the House will work so that the transfer of information to the next government is as efficient as possible.

“As for the transition, I have no doubt that the current government, in the next two months, will be able to provide the continuity of what it proposed to do because there are even projects and provisional measures that will find our goodwill to continue and be considered in the National Congress. And that the transition is as efficient as possible for the purposes it has, which is to make the new government have clarity of data and information to put into practice the government plan accepted by the majority of the population”, added Pacheco.