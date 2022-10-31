São Paulo: Tarcísio says he will govern for everyone

The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Sunday (30), during a press conference given after the announcement of the results of the second round of the elections, he said he would govern for all. Tarcísio thanked the more than 13.4 million votes he received, and said that, from now on, he will look to the interest of the state of São Paulo.

“Now we have a government for 46 million people from São Paulo and we will always look to the interests of the state of São Paulo”, said Tarcísio.

Tarcísio said that in order to bring public policies to the state, it will be essential to have an understanding with the federal government. “São Paulo is the richest state in Brazil, it is the most important state, I am sure that São Paulo can help Brazil a lot and Brazil, obviously, can also help São Paulo, so we will seek this understanding”, he said.

The governor-elect said that, as soon as there is a call from the federal government for a conversation, he will participate, always seeking the best for the state of São Paulo.

“Bringing out the best when it comes to housing. Seeing the public policy of the federal government for housing, we will seek partnership. Seek the best in public safety. I have always said that the effectiveness of public security depends on this alignment with the federal government, so that information sharing, intelligence sharing, integrated actions can take place. This is fundamental, for example, in the fight against organized crime, in the financial asphyxiating of gangs, in the fight against money laundering. So now it’s time to look at what is best for São Paulo, best for its citizens. The government is for everyone,” he said.

Tarcísio said he wants to break down resistance and show that his government is capable of achieving good results in the social field as well and obviously promoting good results in the economic field. He thanked the interior of the state, which he said was fundamental to his victory, and said he wants to work hard for the interior. “During this period, we saw problems that we are going to try to solve,” he said.

The governor-elect said he received a call from Fernando Haddad, the PT candidate defeated in the second round this Sunday, congratulating him on his victory. According to Tarcísio, Haddad would have offered to help São Paulo in the dialogue with the federal government after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic.

“I had a very good conversation with Haddad. We always had a good relationship, there was always dialogue. The conversation we had went well in that sense. He congratulated me and made himself available to help in Brasília”, said Tarcísio.