New Zulu King Officially Recognized by South African Government

Misuzulu, who has vowed to unite his nation and protect tradition, was officially recognized as King AmaZulu by the South African government on Saturday in the first Zulu coronation since 1971.

The official recognition of the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, ends a long-running legal dispute that has bogged down the succession to the throne – a battle that has played out in public opinion and the courts.

Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 48, was crowned king of South Africa’s largest ethnic group in a customary celebration in August, but required recognition from Ramaphosa to have full access to government resources and support.

The certificate of recognition was officially handed over on Saturday in the coastal city of Durban, where tens of thousands of people, most of them Zulus, dressed in their traditional garb and carrying shields and clubs, gathered to recognize Misuzulu as the late king’s rightful heir. Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Misuzulu’s father, King Zwelithini, passed away in March 2021, after reigning since 1971.

“You took the mighty spear that fell. May your steady hand guide and bring stability to the reign of AmaZulu,” Ramaphosa said, adding that his government is committed to working with the new king to help transform rural areas into places of prosperity.

Misuzulu was chosen as the rightful heir by the will of his mother, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who became acting leader after the death of her husband, King Zwelithini. She died nearly two months after Zwelithini.

“I pledge to develop the country and the economy and promote peace and reconciliation first among the Zulus and also among South Africans and Africans,” King Misuzulu said after taking the oath.

The Zulu monarch has no formal political power, but he is extremely influential as a guardian of the ethnic group’s traditional customs and lands.

The king controls vast tracts of land, estimated at around 3 million hectares, in KwaZulu-Natal under an entity called the Ingonyama Trust.

