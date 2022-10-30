Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war again

Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in a series of prisoner-of-war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kiev said.

Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, including soldiers, sailors, border guards, members of the national guard and doctors. Other exchanges are being worked on, he said, without elaborating.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after the talks.

Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk region – one of four Ukraine regions that Russia unilaterally proclaimed its territory last month – also said a prisoner exchange with Ukraine was taking place.

He claimed that 50 people on each side were being switched.

