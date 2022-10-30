Tunisia may not go to the World Cup if there is state interference, says FIFA

FIFA has warned the Tunisian Football Federation that its participation in the World Cup could be threatened if there is government interference within the local organization.

The North African team is in Group D along with world champions France, as well as Australia and Denmark.

FIFA sent a letter to the federation this week outlining its concerns after Tunisia’s Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche threatened the dissolution of some federal bodies, among other recent comments that angered the global body.

FIFA confirmed the letter to Reuters but did not provide further details. Reuters questions to the federation and the Ministry of Sport did not get immediate answers.

In a letter from Kenny Jean-Marie, director of FIFA’s member associations, to the secretary general of the Tunisian Football Federation, Wajdi Aouadi, the body recalls the obligation of the local entity to act independently and avoid undue influence from third parties.

“Any breach of these obligations could result in the imposition of penalties under FIFA law, including suspension of the relevant association,” he said.

Tunisia has qualified for its sixth World Cup and is scheduled to open against Denmark on November 22.

