BrazilBrazil

India extends restrictions on sugar exports

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






India, the world‘s biggest sugar producer, extended restrictions on sugar exports by one year to October 2023, the government said. But the country still has to set a quota for foreign sales for the current commercial year.

In May, India restricted exports until the end of this month to stem a rise in domestic prices after record exports.

India is expected to produce record amounts of sugar this year, which could allow New Delhi to unleash exports of up to eight million tonnes, government and industry officials said this month.

“The notification only extends the government’s policy to keep sugar exports in the restricted category, but this decision does not mean that the government will not allow sugar exports in 2022/23,” Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation, told Reuters. das Fábricas Cooperativas de Açúcar Ltda, referring to the government’s warning on Friday.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 49 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Tunisia may not go to the World Cup if there is state interference, says FIFA

23 mins ago

With panels and pocket shows, Boogie Week celebrates black culture in SP

1 hour ago

TSE issues report attesting to the integrity of the electoral system

2 hours ago

Sunday can have unstable weather in almost all of Brazil

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.