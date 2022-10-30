India extends restrictions on sugar exports

India, the world‘s biggest sugar producer, extended restrictions on sugar exports by one year to October 2023, the government said. But the country still has to set a quota for foreign sales for the current commercial year.

In May, India restricted exports until the end of this month to stem a rise in domestic prices after record exports.

India is expected to produce record amounts of sugar this year, which could allow New Delhi to unleash exports of up to eight million tonnes, government and industry officials said this month.

“The notification only extends the government’s policy to keep sugar exports in the restricted category, but this decision does not mean that the government will not allow sugar exports in 2022/23,” Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation, told Reuters. das Fábricas Cooperativas de Açúcar Ltda, referring to the government’s warning on Friday.

