With panels and pocket shows, Boogie Week celebrates black culture in SP

Opening the month of Consciência Preta, the second edition of Boogie Week will be held next Tuesday (1st), in São Paulo, promoting a series of shows, theatrical spectacle, literary fair, stand up and lectures.

Boogie Week’s idea is to welcome the plurality of black experiences and encourage collective construction among black people.

“The program is open to all cultures, it is not directed to a single type of art. But, of course, in our black culture, music is the basis and is in every space. Music permeates all the works, and it could not be missing from the Black Culture Week”, said Eliane Dias, spokesperson and creator of the project.

In its central proposal, the festival also intends to equalize the presence between black men and women who are at the forefront of the project.

“It is past time to give black women the due respect, because we are in 2022 and we are still the basis of Brazilian society, we earn much less than any other professional, both monetarily and in terms of visibility”, added Eliane.

Organized by producer Boogie Naipe, the event begins with a panel that will discuss the challenges and opportunities of black music. In the second chat, singers Tati Quebra Barraco, Jup do Bairro and dermatologist Katleen Conceição will debate black self-esteem. A third table, scheduled to start at 5:50 pm, will discuss entrepreneurship.

In between the lectures, there are pocket shows by artists Karen Francis and Rincon Sapiência.

At the entrance of the event, before the official opening, the public will still be able to see an exhibition by Uberê Guelé, the artist responsible for the visual identity of the festival. There will also be a black literature fair.

The event is free and will be held at the Ibirapuera Auditorium, which is located inside the Ibirapuera Park. More information can be found on Boogie Week’s social media (@boogieweek).