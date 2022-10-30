Sunday can have unstable weather in almost all of Brazil

The formation of a cold front approaching the south of the country and the rain showers characteristic of spring should make the weather unstable in almost all of Brazil this Sunday (30) of elections.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), southern states and part of the Midwest should already have interference from this front, with heavy rain and gusts of wind. Only the interior of the Northeast region should have firm weather.

“In the South, this pattern usually brings heavy rain, it leaves that weather very charged, with gusts of wind, the predicted rain volumes can be expressive. A very complicated situation for Sunday. The weather promises not to be that good, steady weather that people expect”, said Naiane Araújo, meteorologist at Inmet.

With the exception of Mato Grosso do Sul, where rain can come earlier, even in the morning, in the Midwest it should maintain a pattern similar to that of the last few days, with muggy weather, high maximum temperature in the afternoon and with conditions for showers. Of rain. “These rain showers occur mainly in the afternoon. This is the moment she [a chuva] spreads more, which comes more intense”, said Naiane.

In the Southeast, São Paulo, south of Minas Gerais, Triângulo Mineiro and Rio de Janeiro there is an indication of rain, mainly in the afternoon. “Also in this pattern of blows, which sometimes come even fast, of short duration, however, they can come strong”, added the meteorologist. In the North region, the rains should be spread over points in Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia. “May have some spots with rain already in the morning,” she noted.

These rains, however, are not influenced by the cold front. “The process of training them [chuvas] it will cover more the South region and Mato Grosso do Sul, which is more or less the route of this process of formation there. The other areas would be very typical spring/summer blows, with heat and high air humidity, muggy weather,” said Naiane.

In the Northeast, rain may occur on the coast, in the eastern portion of the region. “It’s getting a little cloudier there with rain at any time of day. But I don’t see a significant volume at first,” he explained. It is also possible that there will be rain in the form of isolated showers between Maranhão and Piauí. “And that part of the interior of the region would be drier with the weather, a variation of clouds, but nothing very expressive.”

Brazilia and Sao Paulo

In Brasília, the increase in instability seen in recent days should continue over the weekend. “It is good for voters to always leave with an umbrella or raincoat, especially those who vote after noon. In the morning there is still uncertainty about whether there will be rain, some isolated rain is already possible, but nothing very expressive ”, he warned.

For São Paulo, the forecast is for a day with many clouds since the beginning of the day. “With a tendency of increasing cloudiness throughout the morning”, highlighted Naiane. She said, however, that rain is more likely in the afternoon in the form of a shower, but that the possibility of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either. “Even here in Brasília, there may also be a storm,” she concluded.