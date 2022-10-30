Riot at Halloween party leaves 146 dead in South Korea

At least 146 people died in a riot in Seoul, South Korea, after crowds gathered in a central district of the city for Halloween festivities on Saturday night (29), fire officials said. .

Another 150 people were injured in the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district, said Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Department.

Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:20 pm local time. A large number of people were trapped in an alley during the festivities, Choi said. Many wore Halloween masks and costumes.

Many of the victims were women in their 20s, Choi added.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the incident, with police having trouble keeping control of the crowd.

