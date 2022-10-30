Blind football: Brazil loses on penalties and is runner-up in Copa America

The Brazilian blind football team postponed the dream of the hepta in the Copa America by losing on penalties 2-1 to Argentina in Cordoba, home of the opponents, who lifted the cup for the fourth time in history. In normal time, the final for the title ended in a 0-0 tie at Estádio da Liga Cordobesa, on Friday (28). Brazil and Argentina had already faced each other in the second round of the competition, with the team winning 1-0.

Thanks, team! 🤜🤛 The Brazilian blind soccer team played for 1st place in the Copa América, in Córdoba. After the 0-0 draw in normal time, the team was defeated by Argentina on penalties 2-1 and took second place in the competition. 🥈#LotteriesCaixa pic.twitter.com/9cdPXo4uf0 — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) October 28, 2022

“We knew it was a very difficult game, which always ends up being decided in the details. In the first half, we didn’t do so well, but then in the second half we managed to hit the pass line and had some submissions. But that’s what high-performance sports are, several teams want to win. The work is being done well, and the defeat serves to analyze where we went wrong in order to improve. Now it’s time to work because next year will be very important and we will have two competitions to try to qualify for Paris 2024″, said coach Fábio Vasconcelos, in a statement to the Brazilian Confederation of Sports for the Visually Impaired (CBDV).

Since the first edition of the Copa América in 1997, the team has qualified for 10 finals. He won in 2019, 2013, 2009, 2003, 2001 and 1997. On four occasions he was runner-up (2022, 2017, 2005 and 1999).

Next year will be very important for the Brazilian team in search of a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The country will compete in the World Cup in Birmingham (England) and the Parapan American Games in Chile. To secure a spot at Paris 2024, Brazil will need to be among the top three at the end of the World Cup, or become champion at Parapan.