Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says ‘today is the last day of riots’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief warned protesters on Saturday that this would be the last day to take to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces could step up a crackdown on widespread unrest.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini in moralistic police custody last month, posing one of the boldest challenges to clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

“Don’t take to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots,” Guard Commander Hossein Salami said, in some of the harshest words used in the crisis. Iran’s leaders blame foreign enemies, including Israel and the United States, for the crisis.

“This sinister plan is an elaborate plan, in the White House and in the Zionist regime,” Salami said. “Don’t sell your honor to America and don’t slap the security forces who are defending you in the face.”

Iranians defied such warnings during the popular uprising in which women played a prominent role. There were more reports of bloodshed and renewed protests on Saturday.

The human rights group Hengaw reported that security forces shot students at a girls’ school in the town of Saqez. In another publication, he claimed that security forces opened fire on students at a medical university in Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan province.

Several students were injured, with one shot in the head, Hengaw said. THE Reuters could not verify the report.

On Saturday night, more protests erupted in the Kurdish city of Marivan, according to social media videos that showed protesters starting fires in the streets as gunfire could be heard. THE Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

The Twitter account @1500tasvir, which has nearly 300,000 followers, posted videos that showed protesters in the northwestern city of Astara lighting a bonfire with wreckage and motorcycles seized from police.

Meanwhile, @1500tasvir and other Twitter accounts said security forces surrounded some campuses, including Mashhad Azad University and the Technical College of Tehran University, to arrest student activists.

Salami issued his warning to protesters as he spoke at a funeral for victims killed in an attack this week claimed by the Islamic State.

Court

The dreaded Revolutionary Guards, an elite force with a history of crushing dissent that reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not been mobilized since demonstrations began last month.

But Salami’s warning suggests that Khamenei could release them in the face of relentless demonstrations now focused on toppling the Islamic Republic.

Videos previously posted on social media by activist groups purported to show protests at various universities across the country in cities such as Kerman, Mashhad, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Arak, Kermanshah, Yazd, Bushehr and on a dozen campuses in the capital, Tehran.

Activist news agency Hrana said 272 protesters had been killed in the demonstrations as of Friday, including 39 minors. About 34 members of the security forces were also killed. Nearly 14,000 people were arrested in protests in 129 cities and about 115 universities, he said.

A hardline revolutionary court has begun trials of some of the 315 protesters accused so far in Tehran, at least five of whom are accused of capital crimes, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Among the defendants is a man accused of hitting and killing a police officer with his car and injuring five others, Irna said. He is accused of “spreading corruption in the land”, an offense punishable by death under Iran’s Islamic laws.

Another man is charged with the capital crime moharebehan Islamic term meaning war against God, for allegedly attacking police with a knife and helping to set fire to a government building in a city near Tehran, IRNA added.

The court is headed by Abolghassem Salavati, a judge the US imposed sanctions on in 2019 after accusing him of having punished Iranian nationals and dual nationals for exercising their freedoms of expression and assembly.

