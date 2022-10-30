Moraes asks voters to turn up at the polls tomorrow

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, asked today (29) that the more than 156 million Brazilians in a position to vote go to the polls tomorrow. In a radio and television address, he stressed that attendance and voting are the most important instruments of citizenship. “Tomorrow, Brazil will take another important and decisive step in our path of development and progress. Guaranteeing democratic strengthening and republican stability,” he said.

Alexandre de Moraes congratulated the more than 123 million who went to the polls in the first round. He said that the number of blank and null votes, on the 2nd, was the lowest of the last five elections. Electing 27 senators, 513 federal deputies, 1,035 state deputies and 15 governors.

According to the TSE, there will be voting in 5,570 municipalities and in 181 locations abroad.

Alexandre de Moraes stated that the TSE and the Federal Supreme Court reinforced the obligation to provide full public transport, especially free. And that the Electoral Justice reinforced training and procedures so that episodes of queues in the first round do not occur in some areas of the country.

In this second round, there will be elections in 12 states: Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo.

The first round registered more than 118 million votes cast in 472,075 polls. Abstentions totaled more than 32 million.