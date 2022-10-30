Corinthians does not leave the 0-0 with Goiás and remains in the G5 of the Brazilian

Fifth in the Campeonato Brazileiro Série A, Corinthians drew 0-0 with Goiás at Estádio Haile Pinheiro (Serrinha) in Goiânia, and wasted the chance to join the G4. In stoppage time, forward Yuri Aberto scored for Timão, but the goal was invalidated by the flag, who ruled the player offside. After intervention by the video referee (VAR), the offside was confirmed. The fact generated discontent on the part of Corinthians players and coaching staff, including coach Vitor Pereira.

The result of the delayed match of the 32nd round of the Brazileirão – the game was postponed by the STDJ to this Saturday (29) due to the disagreement about the presence of an audience at Serrinha – left Timão in fifth position in the table, with 58 points, the same total as Fluminense (4th). Goiás, commanded by coach Jair Ventura, continues in 13th position, with 43 points.

All the same between @goiasoficial and @Corinthians in game postponed from #BR32! One point for each side… pic.twitter.com/luA3mCdeN9 — Brazileirão Assaí (@Brazileirao) October 30, 2022

The teams played an even game in the first half. Striker Yuri Alberto almost didn’t open the scoring for Timão in the 23rd minute, when he risked a shot from the edge of the area, but the ball deflected in the defense. Then it was Pedro Raul’s turn to almost score for Esmeraldino, after starting with the ball and shooting low, but goalkeeper Cássio saved it. Then, another chance for the hosts, this time with Dada Belmonte who sent a bomb to the beam. In the 31st minute, Timão almost opened the scoring: Roger Guedes advanced on the left and rolled for Fausto to shoot with the first shot, but the ball took paint off the crossbar and went out.

After the break, the real chances of scoring decreased. Although with more possession of the ball, Corinthians suffered in the shots. In the 36th minute, Goiás opened the scoring, with the help of Cantillo, Corinthians midfielder. When trying to cross, he almost scored against: the ball exploded in the crossbar. The São Paulo team’s best chance of scoring was in stoppage time, again with striker Yuri Alberto, who received a pass from Giovane, before pushing it to the back of the net, but the goal was not worth it: the referee noted the player’s offside, to frustration. of Timon. The duel in Serrinha ended without goals.