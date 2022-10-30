BrazilBrazil

Corinthians does not leave the 0-0 with Goiás and remains in the G5 of the Brazilian

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Fifth in the Campeonato Brazileiro Série A, Corinthians drew 0-0 with Goiás at Estádio Haile Pinheiro (Serrinha) in Goiânia, and wasted the chance to join the G4. In stoppage time, forward Yuri Aberto scored for Timão, but the goal was invalidated by the flag, who ruled the player offside. After intervention by the video referee (VAR), the offside was confirmed. The fact generated discontent on the part of Corinthians players and coaching staff, including coach Vitor Pereira.

The result of the delayed match of the 32nd round of the Brazileirão – the game was postponed by the STDJ to this Saturday (29) due to the disagreement about the presence of an audience at Serrinha – left Timão in fifth position in the table, with 58 points, the same total as Fluminense (4th). Goiás, commanded by coach Jair Ventura, continues in 13th position, with 43 points.

The teams played an even game in the first half. Striker Yuri Alberto almost didn’t open the scoring for Timão in the 23rd minute, when he risked a shot from the edge of the area, but the ball deflected in the defense. Then it was Pedro Raul’s turn to almost score for Esmeraldino, after starting with the ball and shooting low, but goalkeeper Cássio saved it. Then, another chance for the hosts, this time with Dada Belmonte who sent a bomb to the beam. In the 31st minute, Timão almost opened the scoring: Roger Guedes advanced on the left and rolled for Fausto to shoot with the first shot, but the ball took paint off the crossbar and went out.

After the break, the real chances of scoring decreased. Although with more possession of the ball, Corinthians suffered in the shots. In the 36th minute, Goiás opened the scoring, with the help of Cantillo, Corinthians midfielder. When trying to cross, he almost scored against: the ball exploded in the crossbar. The São Paulo team’s best chance of scoring was in stoppage time, again with striker Yuri Alberto, who received a pass from Giovane, before pushing it to the back of the net, but the goal was not worth it: the referee noted the player’s offside, to frustration. of Timon. The duel in Serrinha ended without goals.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says ‘today is the last day of riots’

13 mins ago

Gabigol decides and Flamengo wins the Libertadores title for the third time

35 mins ago

Moraes asks voters to turn up at the polls tomorrow

1 hour ago

Aneel maintains green tariff flag for November

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.