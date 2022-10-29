BrazilBrazil

TSE authorizes the deployment of troops to another 165 locations in the 2nd round

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) authorized today (28) the sending of federal soldiers to the security of 165 locations in the country in the second round of the elections, which will be next Sunday (30).

By decision of the plenary, the forces will act in 86 locations in Maranhão, 52 in Amazonas and 27 in Alagoas.

On Tuesday (25), the TSE had already authorized the deployment of troops to 80 other locations in four states.

The decision will be forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, which will be responsible for troop distribution logistics.

The deployment of federal troops occurs when a municipality informs the Electoral Court that it is unable to guarantee the normality of the election with the local police force.

In the first round, 561 locations in 11 states had the presence of military personnel during the election.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

