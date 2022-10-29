More than 1,600 companies are denounced for electoral harassment

With two days to go before the second round of the 2022 elections, the number of complaints of electoral harassment is the highest recorded by the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT). According to the most recent data from the MPT, 2,076 complaints were registered involving 1,618 companies across the country.

The Southeast Region leads the volume of complaints, with 844 records and 649 companies accused. Then comes the South Region, with 603 complaints and 480 companies involved. In the Northeast, so far, 361 complaints have been received in cases related to 291 companies. Finally, the Midwest regions (with 163 complaints and 134 companies) and the North (with 105 complaints and 64 companies) close the balance.

Four years ago, in 2018, the number of complaints was 212, involving 98 companies. This number is almost 10 times lower than those recorded in the current election.

Electoral harassment is a crime typified by law in Brazil, which constitutionally guarantees the secret, personal, non-transferable and free vote. This type of coercion is more common to be practiced by companies or employers against their employees, but it can also involve situations in which a public servant tries to use his authority to influence the vote of a subordinate. If this practice is happening in your work, you can make a complaint to the MPT, through the MPT Ouvidoria application.

One of the channels for reporting this practice is the Pardal mobile application, available in online stores in smartphones. It allows the submission of complaints with indications of improper or illegal practices within the scope of the Electoral Justice. Complaints can also be made on the website of the Public Ministry of Labor.