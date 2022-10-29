Campaigns of presidential candidates give up the right of reply

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously approved today (28) a joint request made by lawyers for the campaigns of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to waive rights of response that are still pending. trial or that have not yet been aired on TV.

During an extraordinary session held in the early evening, campaign lawyers reported that they had given up on requests related to insertions in the free electoral time on television, which ends today.

In the opinion of lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho, representative of the Pelo Bem do Brazil coalition, formed to support Bolsonaro’s re-election candidacy, with the end of electoral hours and the possible exhibition of rights of reply on Saturday (29), the eve of the election, it could bring expenses to the public coffers and would not be interesting for the campaign.

pendency

According to Carvalho, 56 cases on the right of reply involving Bolsonaro’s coalition and 31 of Lula’s coalition were pending judgment.

“The opening of an extraordinary chain to broadcast these responses on TV would subject voters to advertising material that is not prepositive, linked to the response to offenses and misinformation,” he said.

For the lawyer Eugênio Aragão, representative of the Brazil da Esperança Coalition, which supports the candidate Lula, the withdrawal of the processes serves to resolve the judicial conflict over the right of television reply and “to reassure the end of the campaign”.

“To reassure this end of the campaign, the best thing would be for us to reciprocally give up all these processes that are on the agenda today and, with that, end this dispute”, he said.

The extraordinary session was convened by the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to judge the individual decision handed down by Minister Isabel Galotti, which granted the right of reply to Bolsonaro’s campaign against Lula’s campaign.

In the morning, the court held the first extraordinary session to suspend the minister’s decision until 7 pm, when the deliberation would begin. According to the TSE, decisions on the right of reply must be endorsed by the plenary.

second round

At the end of the session, Minister Alexandre de Moraes urged voters to attend polling stations on Sunday (30), the day of the second round of elections, and freely choose their candidates.

“We are one of the four largest democracies in the world, but the only democracy in the world that verifies and proclaims the results on the same day”, he concluded.